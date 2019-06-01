Tourist guide dies rescuing tourists in J&K

The body of a tourist guide who was killed while saving tourists following a accident in in Jammu and Kashmir's area was fished out of the river on Saturday.

Rouf went missing while rescuing five tourists, including foreigners, when their boat capsized in the on Friday.

Dar's body was handed over to his family members for last rites after the completion of medico-legal formalities, tourism department officials said.

Calling Dar a "real life hero", sanctioned a monetary relief of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased.

has directed the concerned officials to provide all possible assistance to the family of the braveheart.

Lidder river, which passes through the picturesque valley, is a mountain stream that is roaring with high velocity water these days.

It is because of the challenges presented by high velocity mountain streams like Lidder and Sindh in the that expeditions are organised for the adventure loving tourists in the months of May, June and July each year.

Once a raft capsizes in such a high velocity stream, there is little chance of survival for the sportsmen.

--IANS

sq/arm

