A huge fire has broken out at the in Rio de Janeiro, the oldest scientific institution in the country.

Firefighters were tackling the blaze at the building, which contains more than 20 million items in its collection, the reported on Monday.

Brazil's tweeted that it was a "sad day for all Brazilians", adding: "The value of our history cannot be measured by the damage to the building."

It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured in Sunday's fire. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The museum, which once served as the residence for the Portuguese royal family, earlier in 2018.

Images broadcast on Brazilian television showed how the fire, which is believed to have started after the facility had closed for the day, had spread throughout the building, the said.

People reported on that the museum was completely consumed by the blaze. It housed mummies, meteorites, insects, and fossils amongst other things. "So sad to see history in flames".

In an interview with Brazil's TV Globo, the museum's said it was a "cultural tragedy".

The museum houses thousands of items related to the history of and other countries including Egyptian artefacts, according to its website.

Its natural history collection includes important dinosaur bones and a 12,000-year-old human skeleton of a woman -- the oldest ever found in the

Employees had reportedly previously expressed concern about funding cuts and the dilapidated state of the building.

