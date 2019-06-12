First session of new Andhra Pradesh Assembly begins

The first session of new Assembly began on Wednesday with the newly-elected members taking oath.

Pro tem sworn in the new was the first to take oath.

Members of the treasury benches greeted Jagan Reddy with thumping of desks as he rose to take the oath. He responded with the folded hands.

of the (TDP) took the oath after Jagan Reddy.

Naidu and other members of the TDP were clad in yellow, the colour of the party's flag, while (YSRCP) MLAs wore the party scarves.

The swearing-in of members is expected to continue throughout the business hours on Wednesday.

The session will last for five days. The will be elected on Thursday while will address the House on Friday.

The House will debate the motion of thanks to the for his address on June 17 and 18.

Jagan Reddy led the YSRCP to a landslide victory in the April 11 elections. YSRCP bagged 151 seats in 175-member Assembly. The TDP secured 23 seats while of got just one seat.

--IANS

ms/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)