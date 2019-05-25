Jagan Reddy meets Andhra Governor ESL Narasimhan

met & Telangana ESL Narasimhan in on Saturday.

This comes two days after YSRCP secured a landslide majority in the assembly and in

Reddy had steered YSRCP to a four-fifths majority in the 175-member Assembly, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led (TDP) from power in the state.

YSRCP finished the tally by winning 151 seats, wresting power from TDP whose strength was drastically reduced from 102 in the 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23.

YSRCP polled 49.9 per cent votes, while TDP got a 39.2 per cent vote share. One Assembly seat went to led by The party also bagged 22 Lok Sabha seats out of the 25 in the state during the simultaneous elections while TDP could get only three seats.

After TDP's rout, Naidu had submitted his resignation to ESL Narasimhan on Thursday.

Reddy is all set to take oath as the of on May 30.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)