First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6

The first session of the 17th is likely to be held from June 6 to 15, sources said here on Monday.

This will be followed by the Budget session and the full Budget by the new government is likely to be presented on July 10, the sources said.

The first item on the agenda of the first session would be the oath-taking by the members, for which two days are expected to be allocated.

The oath-taking will be conducted by the pro tem Speaker, a temporary who is usually the senior-most member in terms of the number of times he or she has been elected to the of Parliament.

The most eligible in this regard are BJP's Santosh and Maneka Gandhi, who have been elected to the for the eighth time. However, if they are made ministers who will be sworn in on May 30, they will not qualify for the post of pro tem Speaker, whose role ends when the is elected by the House.

The next in seniority are Virendra Kumar of BJP and of Samajwadi Party, who have been elected for the seventh term.

In Kumar's case too, if he is included in the Council of Ministers, then he cannot become the

The election for the Speaker is likely to take place on June 10.

On June 11, the is expected to deliver his speech and the subsequent days of the session are expected to see a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address to which the will give a reply.

--IANS

bns-akk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)