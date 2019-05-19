EC's 'capitulation' before PM and his gang obvious: Rahul

As polling for the election ended, Sunday hit out at the Election Commission, saying its "capitulation" before and his gang is obvious.

He trained his guns on the poll body, saying it is no longer "feared and respected", as he listed a host of examples in this regard, including Modi's visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

"From Electoral Bonds and EVMs to manipulating the election schedule, NaMo TV, 'Modi's Army' and now the drama in Kedarnath; the Election Commission's capitulation before Mr Modi and his gang is obvious to all Indians," Gandhi tweeted.

"The EC used to be feared and respected. Not anymore," he wrote.

The party, including Gandhi, have been accusing the of being "biased" and "partial".

Senior P Chidambaram also hit out at the EC saying, "Our charge had been that the EC was sleeping on the job. Now, we can go further and say that the EC completely surrendered its independence and authority. Shame!"



"Polling is over. Now we can say that the 'pilgrimage' of the PM in the last two days is an unacceptable use of religion and religious symbols to influence the voting," Chidambaram alleged.

