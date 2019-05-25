Five cow vigilantes assault 3 in MP, arrested

After a video went viral on the in which five people are seen beating two persons for carrying beef in the district of Madhya Pradesh, the police on Saturday arrested and jailed the five.

In the video, posted on the by the main accused Shubham Baghel on Friday, the cow vigilantes with saffron gamchha (towels) around their necks are beating two persons with sticks.

The cow vigilantes -- Baghel, Yogesh Uike, Dileep Namdev, and -- had assaulted three persons, including a woman, who were identified as Dilip Malviya, and

After the incident, the police on Wednesday had arrested the three for carrying 140 kg beef in an auto-rickshaw and booked them under the Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act.

Police arrested the cow vigilantes only after the video went viral.

