Five thousand policemen, NSG commandos take up position for PM's swearing-in

For the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team of ministers, Delhi police is deploying around 5,000 personnel in the New Delhi area.
Apart from Delhi policemen, National Security Guard (NSG) will also be keeping an eye on the national capital during the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, a senior police officer said.
According to the police, the New Delhi district has been divided into six zones with each zone being monitored by a DCP-rank officer. The officer will not only ensure security but will also make sure that the normal traffic is not affected by the VVIP movement. They will also make sure that every road has proper signs and symbols so that newly elected members of parliament and their relatives are not put to any inconvenience in reaching Rashtrapati Bhavan.
"A DCP-level officer will ensure that every road in the zone assigned to him has clear signages. The security, though, will remain the prime focus of the police, the convenience of general public during VVIP movement will also be ensured," said Madhur Verma, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).
Verma told IANS that the police will also be monitoring from the roofs of highrises and the movement of drones in the area is suspended during the swearing-in ceremony. NSG commandos have also taken up the roofs of every five star hotel where the head of the visiting countries are staying.
Apart from the rooftop monitoring, several policemen will also be deployed at parking lots of every prominent place, including five star hotels, shopping malls. Several others will also be deployed in plane clothes at market places such as Janpath.
"At parking lots, the policemen will be in uniform, while at market places, the policemen will be deployed in casual clothes. We are prepared to tackle any situation on Thursday," said Verma.
