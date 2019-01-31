Court sends Agusta co-accused Saxena to ED custody (Third Lead)

A court on Thursday sent co-accused Rajiv Saxena, who was extradited from the (UAE) to a day earlier, to four-day (ED) custody.

Hours after his extradition, the Dubai-based was produced before at the Patiala House Court, which sent him to ED custody for his pivotal role in laundering money received to pay kickbacks in the Rs 3,600-crore chopper deal case.

The agency had sought an eight-day custodial interrogation of Saxena, but the court granted only four days.

Saxena was produced before the court after being questioned by an ED team.

told the court that Saxena in connivance with provided corporate structure across the globe to the laundered money for payment to various political persons, bureaucrats and air force officials to influence the contract for supplying 12 VVIP helicopters in favour of

He told the court that custodial interrogation of the accused will help in determining the role of various accused persons in commission of money laundering, the money trail, payments of kickbacks and to unearth how the kickbacks were routed and laundered.

The also told the court that Saxena is required to be confronted with documents.

Saxena's Geeta Luthra strongly opposed the plea saying that he was illegally arrested and extradited by ED.

The also told the court that Saxena is suffering from various medical problems and needs proper medial care.

The ED assured the court of arranging proper medical facility to Saxena.

The court directed ED to provide best medical assistance considering the medical condition of the accused.

The UAE security authorities picked up Saxena from his residence in on Wednesday morning and extradited him to in the night along with

They reached the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in a special aircraft early Thursday.

According to sources, a two-member ED team headed by an and officials of the and Analysis Wing (R&AW) accompanied both the accused in the aircraft.

In Saxena's case, the ED in its supplementary chargesheet elaborated on how the bribe money paid to clinch the AgustaWestland chopper deal was "layered" and projected as "untainted money" by creating "fictitious invoices".

It has also mentioned how fictitious engineering contracts were created to hide the kickbacks allegedly paid by AgustaWestland to companies directly controlled by -- now in ED custody -- and Saxena.

A court had earlier issued a non-bailable warrant against Saxena after it came to light that he had not joined the investigation despite repeated summons.

Saxena's name was mentioned in a chargesheet filed against his wife, Shivani, who has been out on after being arrested by the Directorate.

Saxena was named only in the third supplementary complaint filed in July 2018. The same is also under challenge before the by another accused in the case, Khaitan.

The ED had earlier arrested Saxena, the Director of Matrix Holdings Dubai, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the case.

