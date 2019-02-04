Food delivery apps bet big on AI to boost delivery in India (IANS Special)

Driven by a surge in orders especially among millennials, leading delivery platforms are embracing (Ai) in a big way to better read fast-changing consumer behaviour, minimise errors and enhance customer experiences.

According to Bengaluru-based research firm RedSeer, the Indian delivery market is expected to hit $4 billion by 2020 and to handle and leverage terabytes of data for delivery efficiency has led food aggregators and bet big on AI and (ML).

" is to bring unparalleled convenience into the lives of urban consumers. We do this by operating a three-way, hyper-local marketplace where we match consumer demand with supply from restaurants and delivery partners," Dale Vaz, of Engineering and Data Science, Swiggy, told IANS.

"We use AI/ML across this three-way marketplace to deliver a wow customer experience, unlock growth and drive operational efficiency," added Dale, who joined in July last year from

On the consumer side, is using AI to deliver a personalised discovery experience for them -- be it catalog intelligence, customer intelligence, relevance and personalised and real-time signals (last-mile distance between the restaurant and customer location).

On the restaurant side, it is using AI for time-series based demand prediction models that help its partners plan ahead for demand.

"In addition to our dedicated delivery fleet (the largest in the country), AI models help us ensure that we provide a highly accurate delivery promise to our customers and meet that promise in an efficient manner," informed Vaz.

According to Deepinder Goyal, at the beginning of 2018, they were at 3.5 million orders a month. "With 21 million orders per month, as far as we know, we are now the in the food ordering space in India," he said recently.

Swiggy, which recently raised $1 billion, on Monday acqui-hired Kint.io, a startup which specialises in applying deep learning and computer vision for object recognition in videos.

has acquired a called TechEagle Innovations for

"We believe that robots powering the last-mile delivery is an inevitable part of the future and hence is going to be a significant area of investment for us," said Goyal.

Eats is experiencing a nearly 50 per cent month-on-month (MoM) growth in its first year of operations in It has more than doubled in terms of the number of orders in the last three months.

" Eats has gained great momentum in and is one of its fastest growing markets in the region," Bhavik Rathod, of Eats, India, said recently. Uber Eats is currently present in 37 cities in India.

