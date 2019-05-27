Forearm injury forces Kvitova out of French Open

-
Women's sixth seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic pulled out of the French Open on Monday citing a left forearm injury. Slovenian lucky loser Kaja Juvan will replace Kvitova as the first round opponent of Romania's Sorana Cirstea.
"When I started to practice at Roland Garros, I started to feel a little bit in my forearm. But yesterday when I hit it was much worse, and suddenly I felt the pain. Immediately I had to stop my practice," Kvitova told a news conference, reported Xinhua.
Kvitova revealed that she found a tear in her forearm muscle following an MRI. The doctor has recommended her not to play, as the injury could get much worse and she could be off for six weeks, which undoubtedly influences her preparation for the next major Wimbledon.
"They said for now two to three weeks off, which means no tennis, because it's my left forearm. Maybe I can play righty," Kvitova said.
"I'm going to do some fitness and everything I can do, and kind of prepare my body for the tennis on the grass then. I'm staying positive for the grass season," she added.
Kvitova, who won the Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, had her best result at Roland Garros in 2012 when she reached the semifinals.
