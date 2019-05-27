Forearm injury forces Kvitova out of French Open

Women's sixth seed of the pulled out of on Monday citing a left forearm Slovenian lucky loser will replace Kvitova as the first round opponent of Romania's Sorana Cirstea.

"When I started to practice at Roland Garros, I started to feel a little bit in my forearm. But yesterday when I hit it was much worse, and suddenly I felt the Immediately I had to stop my practice," Kvitova told a news conference, reported

Kvitova revealed that she found a tear in her forearm muscle following an The doctor has recommended her not to play, as the could get much worse and she could be off for six weeks, which undoubtedly influences her preparation for the next

"They said for now two to three weeks off, which means no tennis, because it's my left forearm. Maybe I can play righty," Kvitova said.

"I'm going to do some fitness and everything I can do, and kind of prepare my body for the on the grass then. I'm staying positive for the grass season," she added.

Kvitova, who won in 2011 and 2014, had her best result at in 2012 when she reached the semifinals.

