PIL challenges auctioning of players in IPL

A Public Interest Litigation was filed in the on Monday alleging that auctioning of players in the IPL is illegal and should be stopped.

A division bench headed by said the plea will be heard on July 26. The PIL was filed by a who has alleged that bidding of players in is violation of constitutional and statutory rights.

In his plea, Sharma has sought direction to the government to look into the matter related to "international human auctioning". Sharma said that such practice has promoted corruption and nepotism by selling of players through open bidding.

He said the government has remained a silent spectator to the illegal act. He said that the government has failed to regulate, ban, stop and curb the menace of human bidding and selling through auctioning.

"The IPL is organising human auctions above law, which is mockery of the legal system and affecting the serious issue of right to equality provided by the constitution of to the citizens".

The plea has also sought order directing inquiry and taking action against the guilty persons.

--IANS

ak/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)