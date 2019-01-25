Poll panel's trust in technology should be respected: Prasad

-
ALSO READ
SC rejects PIL demanding return to ballot papers
Latest EVMs to be used in Rajasthan polls, says CEC Rawat
Chhattisgarh: Doors of EVM stores sealed by constructing walls
EVM Hackathon: Andhra CM demands ECI to revert to paper ballot system
US election officials worried as hackers break into EVMs
-
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday backed the Election Commission over the use of electronic voting machines in elections, saying that the poll panels trust in technology should be respected.
Addressing a National Voters' Day function here, he said that there was need to respect the sanctity of institutions.
Prasad said that EVMs had given different results at different times and while the BJP has won elections, so have other parties.
"The Election Commission's trust in technology needs to be respected," he said.
The minister added that violence in elections "has become a thing of the past" due to the foresight of the poll panel.
Prasad's remarks came a day after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora rejected the demand of major opposition parties to go back to the era of ballot papers and asserted that it cannot be "bullied or coerced" into discarding the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs.
--IANS
mak-ps/vsc/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU