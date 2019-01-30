JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Education

IL&FS crisis not to impact clean Ganga projects: Official

Business Standard

Free education for government college girls in Rajasthan

IANS  |  Ajmer 

Free education will be provided to girls in state-run institutions in Rajasthan from July, Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, he said: "Girls studying in government colleges will be provided free education from the next academic session which starts in July. Also, the female students in colleges will be given sanitary napkins free of cost."

Bhati also said that there will be investigation into the recruitments made by the former BJP government in Rajasthan.

"The BJP government started colleges with poor infrastructure. We will ensure that adequate arrangements are made in these colleges," he added.

-- IANS

arc/oeb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 17:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements