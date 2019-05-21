Freshworks acquires customer success software firm Natero

Chennai-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) unicorn Freshworks on Tuesday announced it has acquired Natero, a leading customer success management software firm, for an undisclosed sum.
With Natero's Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)-powered technology, the Freshworks platform puts actionable data in the hands of customer success professionals, the company said in a statement.
"The addition of the Natero 'Customer Success Suite' enables businesses to understand their customers better, offer personalized and differentiated service and turn them into passionate advocates and customers for life," said Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks founder and CEO.
The data-driven platform enables businesses to proactively manage customer satisfaction and maximize customer lifetime value.
When combined with Freshworks sales, marketing and support data, users gain a 360-degree view of the customer, helping businesses optimize the entire lifecycle from first touch to latest invoice.
"We share Freshworks' passion and commitment to providing an unrivaled customer experience," said Craig Soules, Natero founder and CEO.
Founded in October 2010, Freshworks is backed by Accel, Tiger Global Management, CapitalG and Sequoia Capital India.
It has a team of over 2,000 professionals headquartered in San Mateo, California, with global offices in India, the UK, Australia and Germany.
--IANS
na/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU