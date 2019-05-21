Ramesh Ramanathan appointed CMD of Sterling Holidays

Holiday lifestyle major Resorts Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of as by the Board of Directors.

In a statement issued here, the company said Ramanathan's elevation is effective from May 16 and he will now lead the company as and

In his role as Managing Director, Ramanathan transformed into an experiential holiday brand spread across 37 resorts.

is a wholly-owned subsidiary of (TCIL). TCIL is a part of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a USD 43 billion global investment and insurance holding company, headquartered in Toronto,

