Gandhi family didn't allow Pranab Mukherjee to become PM: Sushil Modi

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday alleged that the Gandhi family did not allow former President Pranab Mukehrjee to become the country's Prime Minister.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conferring the nation's highest honour Bharat Ratna on Mukherjee, Sushil Modi said throughout his political career, Pranab Babu had never been a BJP leader.

"I would like to thank the Prime Minister for giving the Bharat Ratna to Pranab Babu, (though) Pranab Babu has never been a BJP leader.

"Throughout his life he has been the leader of the Congress. But the Gandhi family did not allow him to be the Prime Minister," he said while addressing a party rally in the neighbouring Howrah district.

First Published: Sun, January 27 2019. 23:54 IST

