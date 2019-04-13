Global app revenue hit $19.5 bn in Q1 2019: Report

People across the globe spent $19.5 billion on the and in the first quarter of 2019, according to a new report from Sensor Tower, a intelligence firm.

This represented a 16.9 per cent year-over-year increase. In the first quarter of 2018, the stores saw $16.7 billion combined gross consumer spend on in-app purchases, subscriptions and premium apps, said the report.

According to the analysis, dating app beat streaming service to claim the top revenue spot for the quarter.

"Apple's accounted for around 64 per cent of revenue generated by the two stores last quarter, with consumer spending on the platform totalling $12.4 billion globally," Randy Nelson, Sensor Tower's of Mobile Insights, wrote in a blog post on Friday.

It represented a 15 per cent growth over the year-ago quarter, when spending reached around $10.8 billion on the " revenue grew 20.2 per cent YoY to $7.1 billion, about 57 per cent of the App Store's total, up from $5.9 billion in the first quarter of 2018," Nelson said.

However, accounted for nearly 74 per cent of the 28.1 billion first-time app installs in Q1 of 2019. The App Store's total installs reached 7.4 billion in Q1, a 4.7 per cent decline from the same quarter last year, the analysis showed.

The decline could be attributed to reduced installs in due to a government pause on mobile game certification, said.

TikTok was the third most installed app globally during Q1 of 2019 across the App Store and Google Play, ranking behind only Facebook's WhatsApp and at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

