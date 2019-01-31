Goa Minister likens Parrikar to Jesus for building bridges

JUST IN
Uttarkhand government may accept demands of striking employees

IANS  |  Panaji 

Goa Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai on Thursday likened ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to Jesus Christ for building bridges, especially with people.

"In the Bible, there is a saying, which says man should build bridges and not walls. Jesus built bridges not walls. You need to build bridges. Manohar Parrikar is a person who builds bridges," Sardesai said, while speaking during a congratulatory motion moved by BJP MLA Rajesh Patnekar during the ongoing Budget session of the state legislative Assembly, to congratulate Parrikar for the construction of a new cable stayed bridge 'Atal Setu', which was inaugurated on January 27.

Sardesai also said that Parrikar was not just known for technological marvels like bridges, but also for building bridges with people.

"It is not only a technological marvel, Manohar Parrikar built bridges with people who are positive," Sardesai said.

