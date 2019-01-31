Goa Minister likens Parrikar to Jesus for building bridges

Agriculture Minister on Thursday likened ailing to for building bridges, especially with people.

"In the Bible, there is a saying, which says man should build bridges and not walls. Jesus built bridges not walls. You need to build bridges. is a person who builds bridges," said, while speaking during a congratulatory motion moved by BJP MLA during the ongoing Budget session of the state legislative Assembly, to congratulate Parrikar for the construction of a new cable stayed bridge 'Atal Setu', which was inaugurated on January 27.

also said that Parrikar was not just known for technological marvels like bridges, but also for building bridges with people.

"It is not only a technological marvel, built bridges with people who are positive," Sardesai said.

