'Good News' to release on December 27

The much-awaited Khan- starrer 'Good News' is slated to release on December 27, the makers said.

of the film, Karan Johar Tweeted, "Delivering #GoodNews for a good year ahead! See you 27th December!"

The film is directed by and explores the subject of surrogacy. It also features Diljit Dosanjh, and

--IANS

aru/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)