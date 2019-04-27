JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Run for votes to prompt voters held in Leh

Business Standard

'Good News' to release on December 27

IANS  |  Mumbai 

The much-awaited Kareena Kapoor Khan-Akshay Kumar starrer 'Good News' is slated to release on December 27, the makers said.

Producer of the film, Karan Johar Tweeted, "Delivering #GoodNews for a good year ahead! See you 27th December!"

The film is directed by Raj Mehta and explores the subject of surrogacy. It also features Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Jimmy Sheirgill.

--IANS

aru/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 27 2019. 22:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU