'Good News' to release on December 27

The much-awaited Kareena Kapoor Khan-Akshay Kumar starrer 'Good News' is slated to release on December 27, the makers said.
Producer of the film, Karan Johar Tweeted, "Delivering #GoodNews for a good year ahead! See you 27th December!"
The film is directed by Raj Mehta and explores the subject of surrogacy. It also features Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Jimmy Sheirgill.
--IANS
aru/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU