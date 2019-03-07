Google announces first price auction method for 'Ad Manager'

In a bid to create a fair and transparent market for its partners, is incorporating the first price method on its "Ad Manager", specifically concerning ad sales for display and

Launched in June 2018, "Ad Manager" worked on second price method until now wherein the highest bidder bought the product for the second-highest bid rather than on his own highest.

"With this change, the buyer that wins the pays the price they bid. By simplifying our auction in 'Ad Manager', we can help make it easier for publishers and to manage and get fair value for their inventory," Sam Cox, Group Product Manager, Ad Manager, wrote in a blog-post on Wednesday.

Given that both buyers and sellers would need time to alter their strategies, the transition would require time, and the company has, hence, decided to wait for a few months before starting to test the change.

"During this time, publishers and will need to rethink how they use price floors, and will need to adjust how they bid for the ' Inventory'," Cox said.

The change, however, would not impact auctions for ads on Search, AdSense for Search, YouTube and other Google properties.

--IANS

rp/mag/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)