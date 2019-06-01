Google faces anti-trust probe by US Justice Department

The is preparing to open a case against for potential anti-trust violations, thus, putting scrutiny on the amid a growing chorus of criticism about the power of Big Tech, has reported.

This comes at a time when there's a debate whether should be broken up.

"This year, with a new antitrust task force announced in February, the trade commission renewed its interest in In recent weeks, the commission referred complaints about the company to the Justice Department, which also oversees antitrust regulations, according to two people familiar with the actions," report said.

The commission has also told firms with complaints against the to take them to the Justice Department.

This is not new for Google, it has has faced anti-trust tests in the past.

In 2013, said it would change some practices after it agreed to a settlement with the The FTC had been concerned that some of Google's business practices could stifle competition.

In 2010, the company received an antitrust complaint from the regarding ranking of shopping and ads, which resulted in Google being fined $2.7 billion in 2017, according to Alphabet's latest annual report, reported CNBC News.

