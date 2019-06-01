Teen makes own AirPods for just $4

Buying a pair of new might sound scary as one needs to splurge nearly $160. However, a 15-year-old teen has brilliantly turned Apples wired EarPods into for just $4.

The teen, a Reddit user, hacked together an old pair of wired headphones and some hot glue into a punk pair of DIY

"I started this project roughly two months ago when my friend got a new pair of for his birthday and I thought to myself, 'that's quite a lot of money for something I can make at home,'" wrote in a Reddit message, the Vice reported on Saturday.

The teen started watching videos of people making their own AirPods, but mostly found people chopping the wires off of headphones as a joke.

He bought a hands-free bone conduction headset from (which transfers the sound vibrations from the bones outside your ear, to the inner ear), and took apart the casing to reveal the

Then, he desoldered the wires from the in the headset, and connected his old to the headset's printed circuit board, the report added.

--IANS

ksc/in

