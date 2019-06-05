Google's trip planner mobile app ending in August

is putting an end to its - Trips.

"Support for the Trips app will end on August 5. Until then, you'll still be able to access and email all of your trip reservations and notes as normal," the company wrote in its support page on Tuesday.

After is put to rest, the giant would allow users to find the Google Trips app features in Search and Maps.

"To find personal trips information in Search, such as notes and saved places, you must sign in to your Google Account," the post said.

Users would be able to find things to do at a destination, trip reservations and saved places.

"Soon, you'll be able to find your notes from the Google Trips app in your trips at 'google.com/travel'. You'll also be able to add or edit notes at the bottom of upcoming and past trips," the post added.

The app was first launched in September 2016.

