Google now lets users order food via Search, Maps

Saving people the trouble of having to download an additional app, is now letting users order directly via Search, Maps, or using its partnerships with delivery companies.

has added a new "Order Online" button on Search and Maps which would appear when users would search for a supported restaurant, The Verge reported on Thursday.

Users can pick between pickup and delivery and select which service they want to order their through.

If the restaurant supports it, the ordering selections would be made entirely through Google's interface and Pay.

Users can ask Google to repeat a previous order as well.

However, it remains unclear whether or not the feature would work on Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers or smart displays.

The new functionality supports five different at launch - DoorDash, Postmates, Delivery.com, Slice, and ChowNow - and Google plans to add support for Zuppler and others in the future, the report added.

Recently, the revamped the Search interface for mobile with a new design that would help mobile users better understand which information is coming from where and what are they looking for.

--IANS

rp/mag/

