Facebook honours Kochi teenager

has honoured a 19-year-old student from for spotting a memory corruption bug on its platform WhatsApp, the media reported.

K.S. Ananthakrishna, a student at of Engineering College, detected the bug that enabled other people to completely remove files on without knowledge of the user, according to a report in Kerala-based on Monday.

A resident of Alappuzha, Ananthakrishna had found the bug two months ago and informed officials.

examined the solution provided by the young student and after two months of observation, then decided to honour him for successfully rectifying the error.

Besides presenting him with a cash award of $500 (approximately Rs 34,000), Facebook also promised a spot for Ananthakrishna in the prestigious Hall of Fame, according to the report.

In addition to his research on ethical hacking, Ananthakrishna is also engaged in working for Police Cyberdome, a research and development centre of Police.

--IANS

gb/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)