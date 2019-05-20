Nitin Gadkari launches new poster of 'PM Narendra Modi'

Just a day after the Lok Sabha exit polls predicted victory for the ruling NDA, Gadkari on Monday unveiled a new poster of the forthcoming Bollywood biopic "PM Narendra Modi".

The poster reads: " .. Ab koi nahi rok sakta (PM is coming again and this time no one can stop him)."

The new Oberoi, who is set to essay the role of Narendra Modi, holding a conch shell with his head held high.

At the poster launch, Vivek said: "I would want that the country benefits with Modiji's return as a .. I want children to watch this film and learn from it. People who aspire to have a career in politics have an idol."

Asked if he would have starred in a biopic on Rahul Gandhi, Vivek said: "What would have I done? If he does something good for the country in the future..."

Gadkari said Vivek has done a good job in the film, directed by Omung Kumar B.

"I have seen the film. The new generation will see the film and will get inspired, motivated and will get a direction... The film they have made is a good effort by (producer) Sandip Ssingh, and the message from the film will reach the youth of the country... They have put in a lot of efforts in the film, it is well-reserached and has a message... Entertainment should also have a message."

The film's release, on the life of Narendra Modi, was stopped just a night before its scheduled worldwide opening on April 11 when the parliamentary polls kicked off, to ensure a level playing field in the elections. It is now set to release on May 24.

