Great Khali joins BJP candidate campaign in Bengal

Singh Rana, popularly known by his ring name 'The Great Khali', on Friday joined the campaign of BJP's Jadavpur constituency candidate Hazra.

sought votes for his friend, Hazra who was expelled by for anti-party activities.

Donning a saffron coloured T-shirt and a garland, the seven-ft-tall man hit the streets in an open top jeep accompanying the BJP nominee and campaigning for Hazra who filed nomination on Friday.

"To me, friendship is bigger than the party. I have come from to support my younger brother. He is filing his nomination papers. I want to request you not to waste votes but to cast vote for him so that he can raise his voice in Parliament," said the

Hazra, who had won from the Bolpur Lok Sabha Constituency on Trinamool ticket in 2014, is contesting against the state's ruling Trinamool nominee and Bengali Mimi Chakrobarty, while the CPI (M) has fielded and former city

The road show attracted a good number of people, who wanted to have a glimpse of

was an employee for the state police before embarking on his professional wrestling career. He became popular after defeating 'The Undertaker' as part of WWE, a professional wrestling show.

