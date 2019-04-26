Modi's nomination: Congress says BJP's confidence down

The on Friday questioned the presence of NDA alliance partners during the filing of nomination by Narendra Modi, saying the BJP's confidence had declined over the past five years.

"The BJP has lost its confidence. Compare Modi's 2014 nomination with his 2019 nomination. This year, he invited all his alliance partners because the party is realising that it will not get a majority and may have to rely on its allies," said

The said that the PM was aware that his party was not doing well after the three phases of polling that covered 303 seats. "That's what forced him to appeal to the people to come out and vote for him," he said.

Shukla claimed that the five years of the were marked by non-performance. "His was not a result-oriented government. He couldn't deliver on any promise he made in his 2014 campaign," he said.

He also criticised Modi's Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana. "Modi had adopted four villages under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana, but an RTI query revealed that not a single penny was spent on the development of these villages," said Shukla. He added that in too the condition of weavers had worsened over the past five years.

