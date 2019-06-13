Hard work & focus must for success: AIIMS exam topper

Bhavik Bansal, topper of the AIIMS-MBBS 2019 entrance examination, said here on Thursday "hard work and focus" were the two things that made him get into his dream institution.

"I am thrilled that I will be studying at my dream college," Bhavik told IANS and added he was feeling great and also emotional about topping the AIIMS-MBBS entrance examination.

Bhavik expressed gratitude to his parents and teachers for their cooperation saying they always encouraged him.

He said for two years, he focused on subjects for the examination, especially physics and organic chemistry. One should not only focus on syllabus but should explore out of it as well. "It helps a lot to crack such entrance examinations," Bhavik said.

On suggestions to the aspiring students, Bhavik said, "One needs to devote sufficient time to reach the goal. Focus and dedication are the mantras not only for MBBS but for all examinations. I made MBBS my target and from Class XI started focussing on the goal. Don't divert focus, your hard work will definitely pay".

Bhavik, who also became second topper in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), said he would join the (AIIMS) to pursue medical studies. He was a student of Vivekanand School,

The AIIMS, which offers 1,150 seats, on Wednesday declared the entrance examinations results, held on May 25 and 26.

The successful candidates would get admissions at AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Mangalagiri (Guntur), Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bathinda, Deoghar (Jharkhand), Gorakhpur, Kalyani (West Bengal), and Telangana (Bibinagar).

Of the 3,38,457 candidates, 11,380 qualified.

