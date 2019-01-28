Hardik Patel weds long-time girlfriend in a simple ceremony

Patidar leader on Sunday tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend in a simple ceremony at a community temple in a village in Gujarat's Surendranagar, nearly 150 km from here.

As he, flanked by his newly-wedded wife stepped out of the temple in Digsar village, an elated told reporters, "I have always stood up for equal rights for everyone and in the same way will give equal rights to my wife."

25-year-old said that he along with his wife had resolved to continue his struggle for the rights of the people and youth.

told reporters it was an "arranged love marriage" and he used to meet Kinjal secretly earlier.

The two families had completed the engagement formalities sometime ago.

The wedding was kept a secret family affair and no prominent people or politicians were invited. The first rituals were completed in Hardik's native Viramgam town and from here the marriage procession reached Digsar village.

Digsar is Kinjal's native village though her family has been staying in

At present Kinjal is studying law, while Hardik is a commerce graduate.

