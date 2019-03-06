Have ironed out differences with Mohit Malhotra: Tina Dutta

Dutta, who alleged that her "Daayan" co-star touched her inappropriately during the shoot of their show, says they have now "ironed out the differences".

"Mohit and I have ironed out the differences. We have concluded to make a new start. I don't have any issues working with him. Our on-screen chemistry works for the show and (we) shall maintain a professional environment for the betterment of the show," Tina, popular for the show "Uttaran", said in a statement.

"I am happy that our audience has liked the show ('Daayan') and I am sure this new start will be appreciated by all and will put a rest to any further speculation," she added.

had earlier claimed that Mohit was warned by the makers to keep his behaviour in check.

The show "Daayan", a supernatural drama series, is created by Ekta Kapoor under

said the feedback to the show is "amazing" and that the association with Ekta is "great".

"She is a and every work of her has something unique in it. Her shows are always amazing and it's great to associate with her," she added.

