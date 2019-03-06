Happy inside, outside: Anil Kapoor on his 'ageless' memes

As a sea of memes hit the on how is reverse in terms of his looks, the veteran says the secret to his youthful look at 62 is happiness "inside and outside".

recently posted a photograph of himself along with the cast of the upcoming film "Malang". He looked so fresh and agile that he could give any of the younger a run for their money.

The photograph became fodder for social media users, who went gaga over how the "Dil Dhadakne Do" star is de-aging. In fact, some users drew a comparison between his old and new pictures, saying how he looks younger now than his younger self.

When joined Anil's fans in asking what the eats to look like a 26-year-old at the age of 62, tweeted: "Happy on the inside and outside! The secret is dedication and hard work (and a few cheat days.)"

The memes haven't stopped still.

Some fans pointed out how Anil is "growing younger", others said Anil may soon act with Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's son and still look younger and some found humour in calling him a real-life version of "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button". One user commented how Anil could perhaps be seen as his daughter Sonam's son in a movie.

In Mohit Suri's "Malang", Anil has teamed up with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. It will release on February 14, 2020.

