Have plenty of curd daily to reduce anxiety

Having probiotics can not only regulate gut -- trillions of microorganisms in the gut which perform key functions in the and metabolism -- but also improve brain function and, thus, reduce anxiety, find researchers.

Probiotics are living organisms found naturally in some foods that are also known as "good" or "friendly" because they fight against harmful and prevent them from settling in the gut.

Recent research also suggests that could be treated by regulating the intestinal microbiota, but there was no specific evidence to support this.

"Gut microbiota can help regulate brain function through something called the 'gut-brain axis,'" found the researchers from the School of

To reach this conclusion, the researchers reviewed 21 studies that had looked at 1,503 people collectively.

The team found that supplements in seven studies within their analysis contained only one kind of probiotic, two studies used a product that contained two kinds of probiotics, and the supplements used in the other five studies included at least three kinds.

Overall, 11 of the 21 studies showed a positive effect on symptoms by regulating intestinal microbiota, meaning that more than half (52 per cent) of the studies showed this approach to be effective.

Of the 14 studies that had used probiotics as the intervention, more than a third (36 per cent) found them to be effective in reducing symptoms, while six of the remaining seven studies that had used non-probiotics as interventions found those to be effective - a 86 per cent rate of effectiveness.

Non- interventions were also more effective.

Most of the studies did not report serious adverse events, and only four studies reported mild adverse effects such as dry mouth and diarrhoea.

"People who experience symptoms might be helped by taking steps to regulate the microorganisms in their gut using and non-probiotic food and supplements," suggested the review of studies published in the journal Psychiatry.

In addition to the use of psychiatric drugs for treatment, "we can also consider regulating intestinal flora to alleviate anxiety symptoms," said researchers.

