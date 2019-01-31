JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Immigration-Law-Rights

Missiles specialist Vice-Admiral Ajit Kumar P. is new WNC chief

Smoke in Kolkata Metro, none injured

Business Standard

Hearing on CBI interim chief Nageswara Rao's appointment deferred

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The hearing on a plea challenging the appointment of M. Nageswara Rao as interim Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was deferred once again after Supreme Court judge Justice N.V. Ramana recused from hearing the matter on Thursday.

This is the third time that a presiding judge of an apex court bench that also includes Justice Mohan M. Shantanagoudar and Justice Indira Banarjee recused from hearing the matter.

Earlier Justice A. K. Sikri had recused from hearing the matter.

The plea by the NGO Common Cause was listed before Justice Sikri after Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had recused from hearing the matter as he was a member of the selection panel along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge.

--IANS

pk/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 12:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements