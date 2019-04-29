Heavy, tall kids at higher risk of kidney cancer

Heavier and taller children are more likely to develop as adults than their average-sized peers, warn researchers.

"We know that overweight in adulthood is associated with an increased risk of (RCC). We also know that take many years to develop. We therefore had a theory that already being overweight in childhood would increase the risk of RCC later in life," said from in Denmark.

RCC is the most common form of found in adults.

For the study, the researchers included 301,422 individuals from the Copenhagen School Health Records Register born from 1930 to1985.

The weights and heights were measured at the ages seven to 13 years, and body mass index (BMI) was used to categorise the children as normal-weight or overweight, suggested by the International Task Force.

During a median of 32 years of observation, 1,010 individuals (680 men) were diagnosed with RCC.

Among men and women, significant and positive associations were observed between childhood BMI and height, respectively, and RCC risk.

Children who grew from average to above average height had an eight per cent increased risk of RCC, the study said.

"Our findings that heavier and taller children have increased risks of RCC open the door to new ways to explore the causes of cancer," Jensen said.

The study was presented at the European on being held in Glasgow, from April 28 to May 1.

--IANS

bu/gb/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)