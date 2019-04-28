Suffering from high BP? Don't take work stress lightly

If you are finding it hard to deal with the pressure at the workplace, there is more reason to worry. New research has found that work and impaired sleep are linked to a threefold higher risk of cardiovascular death in employees with

"Sleep should be a time for recreation, unwinding, and restoring If you have at work, sleep helps you recover," said Karl-Heinz Ladwig, at Technical University of Munich,

"Unfortunately poor sleep and job often go hand in hand, and when combined with the effect is even more toxic," Ladwig said.

The study included around 2,000 hypertensive workers aged 25-65, without or

Compared to those with no work stress and good sleep, people with both risk factors had a three times greater likelihood of death from cardiovascular disease, showed the findings published in of Preventive Cardiology.

People with work stress alone had a 1.6-fold higher risk while those with only poor sleep had a 1.8-times higher risk, the study said.

In the study, work stress was defined as jobs with high demand and low control -- for example when an employer wants results but denies authority to make decisions.

"If you have high demands but also high control, in other words you can make decisions, this may even be positive for health," said Ladwig.

"But being entrapped in a pressured situation that you have no power to change is harmful," Ladwig added.

--IANS

gb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)