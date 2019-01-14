Hernandez, Martins join Atletico's preparation for Girona

-
France defender Lucas Hernandez and Portugal winger Gelson Martins joined Atletico Madrid's group practice at the club's facilities in Majadahonda on Monday as the team prepared for the upcoming Copa del Rey clash against Girona.
Hernandez, best known as Lucas, started the session individually with the physiotherapist before joining his teammates for regular training, reports Efe news.
The Frenchman received medical clearance on Saturday having recovered from a right-knee injury, but he was not included in the 18-man squad for a league match against Levante one day later.
Martins completed the team training after undergoing a surgery for a nostril issue on Thursday and would be ready for the upcoming Spanish cup duel.
Atletico is set to host Girona on Wednesday in their Copa del Rey round of 16 second leg, having played to a 1-1 tie in the first leg at Montilivi stadium on January 9.
