Himachal clears industrial proposals of Rs 1,047 cr

The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday approved 24 industrial proposals for new and existing units, involving an investment of Rs 1,047 crore and generating employment for over 1,900 people.
The proposals got the nod at the fifth meeting of the state single window clearances and monitoring authority, chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, here.
The new proposals include those by Alcobrew Distilleries India Pvt Ltd, FCI Aravali Gypsum and Minerals India Ltd and cement-maker Nohra Dhar, while the existing units comprise Luminous Power Tech Pvt Ltd, Beta Drugs Ltd, Mankind Pharma Ltd and TVS Motor Company Ltd, a government statement said.
The state government is eyeing an investment of Rs 80,000 crore by wooing investors mainly in healthcare and wellness, tourism, hydropower, fruit processing and health sectors.
It will be holding a mega investors summit in Dharamsala in June with participation from foreign investors.
--IANS
