Himachal clears industrial proposals of Rs 1,047 cr

The government on Thursday approved 24 industrial proposals for new and existing units, involving an investment of Rs 1,047 crore and generating employment for over 1,900 people.

The proposals got the nod at the fifth meeting of the state single window clearances and monitoring authority, chaired by Jai Ram Thakur, here.

The new proposals include those by Alcobrew Distilleries Pvt Ltd, and Minerals Ltd and Nohra Dhar, while the existing units comprise Luminous Pvt Ltd, Beta Drugs Ltd, and TVS Motor Company Ltd, a government statement said.

The is eyeing an investment of Rs 80,000 crore by wooing investors mainly in and wellness, tourism, hydropower, and health sectors.

It will be holding a mega investors summit in Dharamsala in June with participation from foreign investors.

--IANS

vg/mag/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)