Himachal CM lays foundation stones of Smart City projects

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday laid the foundation stones of projects totalling Rs. 145.43 crore here as part of the Smart City Mission, including digitisation and uplift of infrastructure.
He also launched an online portal to provide information about the availability and delivery of services in the city. It was developed at a cost of Rs 1.29 crore.
The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of a rooftop solar power plant to be commissioned with an outlay of Rs. 1.59 crore, a government statement said.
He laid the foundation stones of smart roads, intelligent barriers, bus shelters, parks and playgrounds.
He also laid the foundation stone of sewerage treatment and water supply projects that would cost Rs. 3.51 crore and Rs. 5.49 crore, respectively.
In order to construct and improve the inner streets of the smart city, Thakur laid the foundation stone of inclusive streets to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 6.82 crore.
