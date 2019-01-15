Himachal gets relief from snow, rain

After three consecutive days of snowfall and rain, on Tuesday got some relief, but the cold continued to grip the hills, said an

The meteorological office here said no major snow or rainfall has been reported in the state since Monday.

Keylong, the and Spiti, was the coldest in the state with sub-zero eight degrees Celsius.

Kalpa, 250 km from the capital, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, Manali minus 6 degrees, Dalhousie 1.7 degrees and Dharamsala recorded 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Shimla saw a low of 4 degrees Celsius with partly cloudy skies.

All buses for upper Shimla towns like Rohru, Theog, Kharapathar and Chopal, which were earlier suspended due to snowfall, are now plying normally, said an

However, the has warned of more snow during the weekend.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western region from January 18, said the office.

