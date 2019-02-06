Sri Lanka to brace for thunderstorm, heavy rains

Sri Lanka's Department on Wednesday warned of severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in several parts of the island country in the coming days.

The Department said that heavy falls of above 75 millimetres could be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts in southern Sri Lanka, reported.

" public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity," the Department said.

It further advised the public to seek shelter, preferably indoors and avoid open areas during thunderstorms.

It urged the public to avoid using wired telephones, connected electric appliances during thunderstorms and open vehicles like bicycles, tractors and boats.

