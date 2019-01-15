Home Ministry discusses Kartarpur Corridor modalities

The on Tuesday held discussions on issues relating to Corridor that included land acquisition on the Indian side for the project.

chaired the meeting in which Karan Avtar Singh, Rajni Kant Mishra, DG Punjab and Indian to took place.

The meeting lasted for approximately 45 minutes.

The is the nodal ministry for coordinating with the authorities concerned, while Road Transport and the is the nodal ministry for building and developing the corridor on the Indian side.

The on November 22 last year had approved building of Corridor on the Indian side from Dera in district till the border and informed about its decision. also urged to develop a corridor in its territory from the International Border to Gurdwara Sahib.

laid the foundation stone for the corridor on the Indian side on November 26 last year, while Pakistani laid the foundation stone on November 28 on their side of the border.

--IANS

rak/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)