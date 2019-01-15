Home Ministry discusses Kartarpur Corridor modalities

-
The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday held discussions on issues relating to Kartarpur Corridor that included land acquisition on the Indian side for the project.
Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired the meeting in which Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh, BSF Director General Rajni Kant Mishra, DG Intel Punjab and Indian envoy to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria took place.
The meeting lasted for approximately 45 minutes.
The Home Ministry is the nodal ministry for coordinating with the authorities concerned, while Road Transport and the Highways Ministry is the nodal ministry for building and developing the corridor on the Indian side.
The Union Cabinet on November 22 last year had approved building of Kartarpur Corridor on the Indian side from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district till the border and informed Pakistan about its decision. India also urged Islamabad to develop a corridor in its territory from the International Border to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu laid the foundation stone for the corridor on the Indian side on November 26 last year, while Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone on November 28 on their side of the border.
