Citizenship Bill: 4 injured in Manipur Police crackdown

Four persons, including two women, were injured here on Tuesday during a police crackdown on protestors demanding scrapping of the Citizens (Amendment) Bill.

Students from schools in and around Imphal and women vendors in the three markets in the city took out the demonstration.

As police obstructed them, there was a scuffle. Mock bombs, tear were fired at many places and police also tried to take away one student.

also met a people's delegation in the Secretariat during the day but refused to give details to the media.

has been witnessing various forms of agitations since January 8 when the Lok Sabha passed the contentious Bill.

People in the Northeast have not accepted assurances of who said that the Bill, when it becomes an Act, will not harm the rights of the indigenous peoples.

--IANS

il/in/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)