Citizenship Bill: 4 injured in Manipur Police crackdown

Four persons, including two women, were injured here on Tuesday during a police crackdown on protestors demanding scrapping of the Citizens (Amendment) Bill.
Students from schools in and around Imphal and women vendors in the three markets in the city took out the demonstration.
As police obstructed them, there was a scuffle. Mock bombs, tear gas shells were fired at many places and police also tried to take away one student.
Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also met a people's delegation in the Secretariat during the day but refused to give details to the media.
Manipur has been witnessing various forms of agitations since January 8 when the Lok Sabha passed the contentious Bill.
People in the Northeast have not accepted assurances of Home Minister Rajnath Singh who said that the Bill, when it becomes an Act, will not harm the rights of the indigenous peoples.
