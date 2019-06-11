AMD shakes up gaming world with next-gen processors

Gaming buffs had been waiting for this moment and chip-maker (AMD) has finally lifted the curtains to reveal six new CPUs, including the powerhouse world's first 16 core 9 promising to transform the graphic experience.

At the "next horizon gaming" event at E3 here on Monday, AMD announced the generational gear shift based on AMD Radeon RX5700 series graphic cards and third generation AMD

Based on the 2 microprocessor core and new RDNA gaming architecture, the next generation enhancements promises a whole new experience for AAA and esports games.

"We have made significant to push the envelope on high performance and give the gamers the hardware they need to power the experience they want, " said Su.

AMD's new processors promise super fast frame rates, realistic visuals and image quality to the games blurring the gaps with reality.

Apart from the CPUs the entire gaming experience will undergo transformation with memory support, drivers and screens.

The new line up will be made available from July onwards and at a price less than the competing options. The flagship 16 core 32 thread 9 3950 is prized at $749.

It has a huge 72 MB cache and is expected in September 2019.

