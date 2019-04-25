How Saif saved Kareena Kapoor from falling apart

recently opened up about her struggling days and how her husband and Khan's support changed her outlook towards life when she was dealing with a rough professional phase.

"It started out great. I did amazing films. But then for a year, I didn't work. I felt like my career was over. I was told to 'reinvent', become size 0. Everyone goes through a lull in the career. But as an actor, it's worse -- there are so many eyes on you!

"Somehow through my life, I've been blessed with people who have supported me thoroughly! Just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I'd met him before, but while we were filming 'Tashan', something changed," Kareena said in an interview to social of

Sharing how her love story with Saif started on the sets of "Tashan", Kareena said: I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line and sinker. I remember while shooting in Ladakh and Jaisalmer, we'd go on long bike rides for some alone time. We'd enjoy the beauty, have great conversations and just bond."

The "Veere Di Wedding" married Saif in 2012. Saif was previously married to and they had two children -- daughter Sara Ali and son Ibrahim Ali

"He's 10 years older than me and has two kids. But for me, he was just Saif who helped me heal and love myself. Maybe it was the fact that we're so different -- he's more private and not 'Bollywoodised'. I imbibed that from him. I learnt to balance things and not let them get to me," she said.

The couple was blessed with a son, Taimur, in 2016. " is a part of me. I can't go an hour without him. He's always with me wherever I am. He makes me want to work harder every day," she said.

Kareena is gearing up for the release of "Good News" and will also be seen in multi-starrer "Takht".

