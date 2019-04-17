How Salim Khan influenced Kiran Kumar's life

Kumar says Bollywood's popular has been the biggest influence on his life.

The opened up about his admiration for when he appeared on "The Kapil Sharma Show", read a statement.

" Khanji was the biggest influence in my life. At a very young age when I was a rebel, my father (Jeevan Kumarji) was very uncertain about my future. It is then that Salim saab asked my father to shift me to a boarding school based in which completely changed my life," said.

He added: " even recommended my name to play the character of villain in the 1988 film 'Falak' starring Jackie Shroff, Rakhee Gulzar in the lead roles and then I was blessed with number of antagonist roles in the industry such as Lotiya Pathan in 'Tezaab', Nagdansh in 'Vishwatma' and many more."

joined the show along with his colleagues and

--IANS

sug/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)