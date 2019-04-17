JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Himachal CM demands ban on Rahul's poll campaigning

Business Standard

How Salim Khan influenced Kiran Kumar's life

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actor Kiran Kumar says Bollywood's popular scriptwriter Salim Khan has been the biggest influence on his life.

The actor opened up about his admiration for Salim Khan when he appeared on "The Kapil Sharma Show", read a statement.

"Salim Khanji was the biggest influence in my life. At a very young age when I was a rebel, my father (Jeevan Kumarji) was very uncertain about my future. It is then that Salim saab asked my father to shift me to a boarding school based in Indore which completely changed my life," Kiran said.

He added: "Salim Khanji even recommended my name to play the character of villain in the 1988 film 'Falak' starring Jackie Shroff, Rakhee Gulzar in the lead roles and then I was blessed with number of antagonist roles in the industry such as Lotiya Pathan in 'Tezaab', Nagdansh in 'Vishwatma' and many more."

Kiran joined the Sony Entertainment Television show along with his colleagues Ranjeet and Gulshan Grover.

--IANS

sug/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 17 2019. 18:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU