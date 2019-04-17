Priyanka makes breathtaking bride on Vogue cover

Bollywood Jonas looks beguiling in her breathtaking custom Ralph Lauren gown on Vogue Netherlands' inaugural Love & Issue.

In the cover, she is seen sporting the Ralph Lauren gown she wore for her Christian to American She looks beautiful as she sees through her stunning veil.

"My fairytale, thank you Vogue Netherlands for making me your first cover girl of the Love and Wedding issue," the caption read.

Jose Villa shot the "Isn't It Romantic" at the Western-style Christian ceremony on December 4, 2018, during her three-day Indian nuptials to Nick.

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick in two extravagant ceremonies at the in Jodhpur.

For the Christian wedding ceremony, the couple opted for stunning Ralph Lauren outfits, and for wedding, Priyanka wore a red lehenga coupled with diamond jewellery.

On the Bollywood front, Priyanka will be seen in "The Sky is Pink" which also stars and The film is directed by

--IANS

dc/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)