Abhishek Bachchan wishes parents Big B, Jaya Bachchan on their wedding anniversary

Amitabh and Jaya celebrate 46 years of marital bliss today; Abhishek wished them

Wishing his parents on Instagram, 'Umrao Jaan' shared a happy picture of the couple.

He captioned the picture as " to the parentals! Love you both eternally. #46andcounting"

In the photo, Amitabh can be seen wearing a black jacket over white kurta while Jaya looks elegant in a pale yellow traditional outfit.

Amitabh and Jaya have worked together in scores of movies including 'Guddi', 'Ek Nazar', 'Bawarchi', 'Sholay', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham', 'Abhimaan', 'Chupke Chupke' among others.

Amitabh will next be seen in 'Chehre' and Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. He is also set to make his Tamil debut with a bilingual film 'Uyarndha Manithan' titled ' Main' in Hindi.

