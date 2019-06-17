Nigerian arrested after trying to buy 450 kgs of 'ghee' with cloned debit card

A Nigerian national was arrested by the on Monday after he tried to use a cloned to purchase 450 of 'ghee' worth Rs 2.25 lakh.

The accused identified as Shoxy Abby (45) had allegedly cloned a person's and later swiped it at a departmental store to buy 450 of 'Desi ghee' worth Rs 2.25 lakh.

According to Chinmoy Biswal, of Police (SouthEast), a police team had received a PCR call on Friday where the complainant had alleged that a person swiped a at his store to purchase 450 of

"The store owner found the transaction suspicious and asked for his ID before providing him the On being asked about the ID, the accused fled," Biswal said.

The store owner immediately informed the police about the incident and filed a complaint.

The police team traced the transaction and after a detailed investigation the accused was apprehended from Greater Noida. The cloned debit card was also recovered from his possession.

